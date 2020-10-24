Stunt driver successfully jumps canal three times as hometown fans watch

(CNN) X-Games competitor and stunt driver Travis Pastrana successfully jumped Ego Alley, a canal in Annapolis, Maryland, three times earlier this week.

The stunt's goal was to jump the canal as a powerboat sped underneath the airborne car. Pastrana, an Annapolis native, successfully cleared the popular downtown canal in his Subaru WRX three times, but only the last jump proved perfect timing with the boat.

They nailed it.

Third times a charm! Travis Pastrana nails the timing on the third try. #Annapolis pic.twitter.com/eXVAK9MILl — Ward Carroll (@wardcarroll) October 22, 2020

Pastrana made the jump as part of a stunt video for Hoonigan Productions , which organized the event and other racing stunts around the city Thursday. The footage will be featured in the 11th edition of Hoonigan's "Gymkhana" series. No release date has been set.

The jump was postponed due to early morning fog, according to CNN affiliate WJZ , but the show went on as soon as it was safe.

