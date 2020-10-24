Heavily armed man charged with possessing child pornography researched Joe Biden, judge says

(CNN) A heavily armed man arrested in North Carolina in May and indicted by a grand jury in September for possession of child pornography researched and traveled near the residence of former Vice President Joe Biden, according to information disclosed in a federal court filing.

Between March and May 2020, Alexander Hillel Treisman conducted internet searches on Biden's home address and traveled within 4 miles of the Biden residence, according to a detention order signed by a federal magistrate judge.

After describing Treisman's alleged interest in Biden, the judge wrote that authorities also discovered a checklist believed to have been written by the defendant, which included the word "execute." Also included in a list of evidence noted by the judge was an online meme posted by Treisman in April 2020 with the caption: "should I kill joe biden?"

The information about the former Vice President was included among a lengthy list of evidence that prosecutors included in his case. Although a grand jury indicted Treisman for possession of child pornography, he has not been charged in relation to the weapons in his possession, or his research or writings on Biden. Prosecutors declined to talk about any potential future charges.

The story was first reported this week by CNN affiliate WBTV

