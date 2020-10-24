Nebraska man hits jackpot twice in one year

(CNN) The chances of winning the lottery are slim to none, but one man's luck has defied the odds.

Michael Christiansen of Norfolk, Nebraska, hit the jackpot for a second time this year.

Earlier this month, Christiansen won $100,000 after purchasing a 20X The Money Scratch ticket. He collected his winnings on October 15 at the Nebraska Lottery's office in Lincoln. It was his second trip to the office this year because he won $50,000 from a Money Clip Scratch ticket in March.

He purchased both winning tickets from Louie's Liquor in Norfolk.

