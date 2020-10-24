Is your local McDonald's ice cream machine broken? A new map has the answer (finally).

(CNN) The world is one step closer to solving one of fast food's stickiest mysteries: Is the McDonald's ice cream machine broken or not?

With just 2,000 lines of code, Rashiq Zahid, 24, created a website featuring a map that tracks which ice cream machines aren't working at roughly 10,000 different McDonald's restaurants across the US.

Zahid developed mcbroken.com over the course of a few weekends this summer from his home in Berlin, Germany, after trying to order some ice cream at a McDonald's and was told the machine was broken.

This excuse has become such a common refrain across the world that it's spawned countless memes over the years . The question, "Why is the McDonald's ice cream machine broken?" is constantly being asked on places like Twitter

"I just created this as a joke, because it's been common knowledge that the machine breaks all the time," Zahid told CNN. "So initially I just wanted to just know for myself, verify if it's just my impression or it's really the case?"

