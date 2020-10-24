54 million Americans are going hungry. Here's how you can make sure you eat

(CNN) The economic fallout of the Covid-19 pandemic is driving up food insecurity across America.

"What we've seen, has been, unfortunately, a steady level of greatly, significantly increased need, since the pandemic started," said Katie Fitzgerald, Chief Operating Officer of Feeding America.

Feeding America , the nation's largest hunger-relief organization, says more than 54 million people in the country could soon face food insecurity. That is 17 million more than before the coronavirus outbreak. The non-profit has seen a 60 percent increase in food assistance needs since March.

"About 40 percent of the people who are showing up for food distributions have never before had to rely on charitable food assistance," Fitzgerald told CNN.

"People are really trying to figure out how they can access help with feeding themselves and their family," she added. "It is a basic need that every human being has to be able to know when you wake up in the morning that you're going to be able to eat."