Meet the country's most heroic canine, a Chihuahua that weighs only 4 pounds

(CNN) Sometimes, the smallest things can make the biggest impact.

A 4-pound Chihuahua named MacKenzie proved that to be the case after beating more than 400 dogs to win the title of "the country's most heroic canine," according to the non-profit organization American Humane

MacKenzie was presented the award at the annual American Humane Hero Dog Awards hosted by Carson Kressley on the Hallmark Channel last week. After deliberations from a panel of celebrity animal lovers and more than 1 million votes cast by the American public, MacKenzie was crowned the winner.

"The American Humane Hero Dog Awards were created to honor some of the world's most extraordinary heroes," said Dr. Robin Ganzert, president and CEO of American Humane. "These heroic canines have gone above and beyond the call of duty... reminding us of the powerful, age-old bond between animals and people."

What makes this little pup so heroic?

