'Hopefully our dream is not broken.' Asian American businesses hit especially hard during pandemic

(CNN) Cam Vuong laid off 10 of his 15 employees when he was forced to temporarily close his Chinese restaurant in March. When he reopened for exclusive takeout service in mid-April, virtually no one was even willing to order food from his business.

"My god, the business dropped 98%. ...It [was] minimal in the beginning. It did kind of scare us," the Georgia business owner recalls. "How can we survive if it keeps continuing like this?"

And if that wasn't devastating enough, the dim sum restaurant he's owned for 26 years in Canton, a suburban area near Atlanta, was targeted by vandals.

"Our window was broken, with a hammer, without any reason whatsoever," Vuong says. "At the time we really [thought] that's racism because they have a bad feeling about Chinese and they do whatever they do to damage your store."

As many small businesses across the country continue to feel the economic misery stemming from the coronavirus pandemic, Vuong is among the growing number of Asian Americans facing a one-two punch of historic unemployment and discrimination.