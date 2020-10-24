EU lawmakers vote for 'veggie burgers,' take hard line on dairy labels

(CNN) Restaurants and shops in the European Union should be allowed to label products as "veggie burgers" or "vegan sausages," the European Parliament said on Friday, while calling for tighter curbs on labelling of plant-based dairy substitutes.

EU lawmakers voted to reject proposals, backed by farmers, to ban plant-based products from using terms such as steak, sausage or burger.

"I'm going to celebrate with a vegan burger," Swedish EU lawmaker Jytte Guteland said after the result was announced.

Farmers had argued that the using words like burger or sausage for non-meat products could mislead consumers. European farmers association Copa Cogeca said allowing such terms would open a "Pandora's box" of confusing wording.

But medical groups, environmentalists and companies that make vegetarian products have said that banning these terms would discourage consumers from shifting to more plant-based diets, undermining the EU's environmental and health goals.

