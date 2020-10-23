California prosecutors 'on a track' to retry penalty phase of Scott Peterson's murder case

(CNN) California prosecutors say they are preparing to retry the penalty phase of the murder case against Scott Peterson after the state Supreme Court recently overturned his death sentence.

Peterson was convicted in 2004 of killing his wife, Laci, and their unborn son, Conner.

Peterson appeared by video link in a Stanislaus County Superior Court room on Friday morning amid questions of potential juror misconduct during his trial , raising the prospect of potentially facing a new trial.

Friday's hearing focused on Peterson's death sentence, which was overturned by the California Supreme Court in August.

Prosecutor David Harris would not commit to seeking the death penalty again, saying only, "at this point in time, we are on a track to retry the case."

Read More