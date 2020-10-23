A university professor has been missing for nearly two weeks after hiking in Mount Rainier National Park

(CNN) The family of a University of Washington professor who recently went missing during a hiking trip is pleading that rescue teams continue their search.

Sam Dubal, 33, left for Mount Rainier National Park on October 9 and was supposed to return the next day. He was reported missing on October 12 after he didn't come home, and rescue teams have been trying to find him since.

For the first nine days, a group including park rangers, volunteer hikers and helicopter crews from the National Park Service and US Air Force searched for Dubal on the ground and by air. But poor weather on Wednesday and Thursday limited the abilities of rescuers to continue searching on the ground.

Sam Dubal's family is pleading with rescue teams to continue actively searching for him.

Dubal's family started a petition on Thursday asking that rescue teams continue searching for him aggressively for at least 72 more hours.

"We cannot bear the thought of an abandoned Sam during a survivable period along with improving weather and with the very best of search teams in charge," his sister Dena Dubal told CNN in an email.

