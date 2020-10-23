University of Utah settles with family of murdered student Lauren McCluskey and renames its violence prevention center in her honor

(CNN) The University of Utah has settled two lawsuits with the parents of Lauren McCluskey, a 21-year-old student who was killed by an ex-boyfriend she had complained about to police more than 20 times.

McCluskey's body was found in the back seat of a car on campus two years ago. She had been shot and killed by 37-year-old Melvin Rowland, a convicted sex offender who had spent more than a decade in prison. He killed himself hours later after a police chase, university police had said.

"The university acknowledges and deeply regrets that it did not handle Lauren's case as it should have and that, at the time, its employees failed to fully understand and respond appropriately to Lauren's situation," University of Utah President Ruth Watkins said in a statement on Thursday.

"As a result, we failed Lauren and her family."

