How do wildfires get their names?

By Christina Maxouris, CNN

Updated 7:35 AM ET, Fri October 23, 2020

The Bobcat Fire burning through the Angeles National Forest in California in September of 2020
The Bobcat Fire burning through the Angeles National Forest in California in September of 2020

(CNN)The 2020 fire season has been devastating. Massive blazes have ravaged the Western US, swallowing entire neighborhoods and torching millions of acres.

Colorado's largest wildfire in state history is still burning. In California alone, firefighters have battled more than 8,600 blazes this year.
All of them, with their own unique name: The Bullfrog Fire. The Creek Fire. The Fork Fire. The Wolf Fire.
But why name them? And how are they named?
    The fires raging out West are unprecedented. They're also a mere preview of what climate change has in store
    The fires raging out West are unprecedented. They're also a mere preview of what climate change has in store
    The answer to both questions, fire officials say, is almost always tied to the fire's location.
    "All fires get a name," Daniel Berlant, with Cal Fire, said in a video message earlier this year.

    "That allows the firefighters that are responding to them to quickly understand where they're going."
    Dipatchers often choose fire names based on geographic markers -- it could be the fire's location, or a nearby street name, park or lake, Berlant said.
    "It's up to the dispatcher who is dispatching the fire to assign it a name right at the point of dispatch," he said.
    The Fork Fire, for example, began near South Fork Road, in northern California's El Dorado County. The Bullfrog Fire began near Bullfrog Lake in Fresno County.
    Flames from the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, work their way along a ridge outside Estes Park on Friday, October 16.
    Flames from the Cameron Peak Fire, the largest wildfire in Colorado history, work their way along a ridge outside Estes Park on Friday, October 16.
    An airplane drops fire retardant on the Bruder Fire in Redlands, California, on Thursday, October 15.
    An airplane drops fire retardant on the Bruder Fire in Redlands, California, on Thursday, October 15.
    Dr. Alex Herman, right, and veterinary technician Linden West examine &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2020/10/01/us/mountain-lion-cub-rescued-california-zogg-fire/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;Captain Cal,&lt;/a&gt; a 6-week-old mountain lion cub recovering from severe burn injuries at the Oakland Zoo Hospital in Oakland, California. The zoo later took in &lt;a href=&quot;http://www.cnn.com/2020/10/11/us/oakland-zoo-mountain-lion-rescued-from-wildfire-trnd/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;two more cubs rescued&lt;/a&gt; from the same fire.
    Dr. Alex Herman, right, and veterinary technician Linden West examine Captain Cal, a 6-week-old mountain lion cub recovering from severe burn injuries at the Oakland Zoo Hospital in Oakland, California. The zoo later took in two more cubs rescued from the same fire.
    Burned bottles of wine sit in a pile at the Castello di Amorosa winery, which was destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, on October 1. Wildfires have damaged and &lt;a href=&quot;https://www.cnn.com/2020/10/11/us/california-wildfires-wineries/index.html&quot; target=&quot;_blank&quot;&gt;destroyed dozens of the region&#39;s famed wineries,&lt;/a&gt; many of them family-owned businesses.
    Burned bottles of wine sit in a pile at the Castello di Amorosa winery, which was destroyed by the Glass Fire in Calistoga, California, on October 1. Wildfires have damaged and destroyed dozens of the region's famed wineries, many of them family-owned businesses.
    A firefighter walks along a path as the Glass Fire burns in Calistoga, California, on October 1.
    A firefighter walks along a path as the Glass Fire burns in Calistoga, California, on October 1.
    Vehicles burned in the Glass Fire sit outside of a home that survived in Calistoga on September 30.
    Vehicles burned in the Glass Fire sit outside of a home that survived in Calistoga on September 30.
    The remains of guest houses smolder at Calistoga Ranch after the Glass Fire passed through on September 30.