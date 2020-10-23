Cars clog highways as families flee East Troublesome Fire in Colorado

(CNN) The East Troublesome Fire is continuing to devastate parts of northern Colorado, swallowing homes and businesses in its path.

Long lines of cars made their way out of the area as the fire continued to grow Thursday. And traffic out of the small town of Estes Park was crawling as hundreds tried to evacuate, according to CNN affiliate KUSA.

Families who have already fled the area have been watching their homes go up in flames on home security cameras. One woman saw the fire rush toward her family cabin and doesn't know if anything is left of her house.

"I can't begin to tell you, it was so gut-wrenching when I opened up the app and I saw fire coming up our driveway and up the hillside," Katy Brown told CNN affiliate KUSA. "It was horrific, absolutely horrific to watch. I've never experienced anything like that before."

The East Troublesome Fire located near Grimes Peak on the Arapaho National Forest has burnt more than 170,000 acres and is only 5% contained. And evacuations are continuing to be implemented across Grand County

