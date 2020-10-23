Chicago announced a business curfew and banned large social gatherings as Covid-19 cases rise

(CNN) Businesses in Chicago will now have to shut down by 10 p.m., following a new order that aims to curb the latest surge of Covid-19.

Chicago Mayor Lori Lightfoot announced the curfew for nonessential businesses on Thursday. The move is an effort to avoid "catastrophic" results later, Lightfoot said during a news conference. She called a recent increase in hospitalizations "worrying."

"This is a critical moment for us and is really going to determine what we all experience for months to come," said Lightfoot. "There's no other option. It doesn't exist."

The 10 p.m. curfew goes into effect Friday and will last for two weeks, a news release from the mayor's office says. Bars without a retail food license won't be able to serve customers indoors at any time. And all establishments that serve alcohol for on-site consumption must end service at 9 p.m.

The city is also asking Chicagoans to avoid social gatherings of more than six people and to end all social gatherings by 10 p.m.