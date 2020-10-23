Suspected Boogaloo Bois member arrested and charged with rioting

(CNN) A self-described member of the extremist anti-government movement "Boogaloo Bois" has been arrested and charged with participating in a riot, the Justice Department announced Friday.

Ivan Harrison Hunter, 26, was taken into custody on Wednesday in Texas as part of an FBI investigation into civil unrest in Minneapolis following the death of George Floyd, prosecutors said in a news release.

In this photo included in a federal criminal affidavit, Benjamin Teeter, left, is seen with Ivan Harrison Hunter in an undated photo from Teeter's Facebook account, according to the FBI. Hunter was charged this week with rioting, and Teeter was charged last month with attempting to provide material aid to the foreign terrorist organization Hamas.

CNN has been unable to reach Hunter or determine whether he has legal representation.

According to a federal criminal affidavit, Hunter was present between May 27-28 at the Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct when the building was set on fire during protests. The FBI said it obtained video that showed Hunter firing 13 rounds from an AK-47 style rifle into the Third Precinct while people were inside the building.

After shooting at the building, the FBI said Hunter was seen on video high-fiving another person and yelling, "Justice for Floyd!"

In this screen-capture from a video obtained by the FBI, Ivan Harrison Hunter is seen walking away from Minneapolis Police Department's Third Precinct building, according to a federal criminal affidavit.