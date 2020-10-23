For the first time since 1943, the Army-Navy football game will be played at West Point

(CNN) A relocated football game is now making history. But it's not just any game.

The 121st Army-Navy football game, which was originally supposed to be played in Philadelphia in December, will now take place at Michie Stadium at the US Military Academy in West Point, New York. It's the first time an Army-Navy football game has been played at a home stadium since World War II when the Naval Academy hosted the 1942 game and West Point the 1943 game.

But even though the location change is historic, very few people will be able to see it in person.

"It is unlikely there will be fan attendance allowed at Michie Stadium beyond the Corps of Cadets and Brigade of Midshipmen," according to the press release announcing the location change.

So while most fans will see the game from a TV screen, it's still a sight that hasn't been seen in nearly 80 years.