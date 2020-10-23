A man was charged with child endangerment after 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child

(CNN) In a tragic incident in Northern California, a 5-year-old girl was accidentally shot and killed by another child, the Merced Police Department said.

Officers responded Thursday afternoon to the report of a gunshot at a home in Merced, they said. Police also got information that a 5-year-old shooting victim had been dropped off at Mercy Hospital.

"After a preliminary investigation, detectives believe the 5-year-old victim was accidentally shot by another juvenile family member," police said in a statement.

Rodney Matthews

The man who dropped off the girl was seen leaving the hospital, and officers tried to stop him, police said. But "the driver refused to stop and engaged in a high-speed pursuit" before being taken into custody, the statement said.

The driver was later identified as 44-year-old Rodney Matthews, police said. Matthews is the father of the 5-year-old girl who was shot and killed, the Merced Police Department confirmed to CNN.

