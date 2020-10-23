New York Giants quarterback Daniel Jones tackled by the turf after 80-yard run

(CNN) Having left all opposing 11 defenders in his wake, sprinted 80 yards and with just the open field between him and a touchdown, Daniel Jones must have already been thinking of his celebration.

But not watching out for "The Turf Monster", as Fox Sport's Troy Aikman called it, proved to be the 23-year-old's downfall.

With no one between him and an 87-yard touchdown, the New York Giants quarterback tripped on the turf of the Philadelphia Eagles' Lincoln Financial Field midway through the third quarter at the 8-yard line.

"I just ... I don't know ... I tried to run faster than I was running and I got caught up," Jones told SNY.tv after the game. "We finished the drive and scored a touchdown. That was a relief."

And although his show of supreme athleticism sparked a stuttering Giants offence into life, Jones' unfortunate stumble was the subject of ridicule from teammates on the sidelines.

