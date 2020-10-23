Daniel L. Greenberg is a co-editor with George C. McNamee and Mark L. Levine of " The Trial of the Chicago 7: The Official Transcript ." He is special counsel for pro bono initiatives at a major New York law firm. He was formerly president and attorney-in-chief of The Legal Aid Society in New York. The views expressed here are his own. Read more opinion on CNN.

(CNN) When a movie begins by noting it is based on a true story, I instinctively wonder how Hollywood will exaggerate reality to ensure viewers are entertained. So, when a year ago papers reported that Aaron Sorkin was making a movie about the long-ago trial of the Chicago 7, I was intrigued.

Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale, Ben Shenkman as Leonard Weinglass, Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler, Eddie Redmayne as Tom Hayden, and Alex Sharp as Rennie Davis in "The Trial of the Chicago 7"

It's a question Sorkin is also clearly asking with his varying artistic treatment of historical events in the film. What stood out most to me are its flashbacks to the streets of Chicago in August 1968, when thousands of activists gathered in Grant Park to protest the Vietnam War and the Democratic National Convention. The flashbacks include black and white footage from the 1960s as well as recreations. Scenes of Lyndon Johnson escalating the Vietnam War in archival footage, and actors playing police wading into crowds of protesters are juxtaposed against recordings of the actual police riot. This, along with representations of speeches that the defendants gave to college groups and their supporters, captures the spirit, if not always the actual words, of the defendants

Sorkin takes the greatest liberties creating a tension between his two protagonists, defendants Abbie Hoffman of the Youth International Party (Yippies) and Tom Hayden of the Students for a Democratic Society (SDS), magnificently played by Sacha Baron Cohen and Eddie Redmayne. Abbie is the long-haired cultural revolutionary, who dresses outlandishly and confronts authority, often with humor, arguing that a political trial demands outrageous behavior. Hayden is the opposite. Well-dressed and respectful, he fears that Hoffman's tactics will alienate the jury and jeopardize their chances to avoid prison. He instinctively rises for Judge Julius Hoffman when other defendants remain seated to protest the judge's outrageous and racist treatment of their fellow defendant, Black Panther Bobby Seale.

The Chicago Eight (who became the Chicago Seven after Bobby Seale's case was severed): Jerry Rubin, Abbie Hoffman,Tom Hayden, Rennie Davis, Bobby Seale, Lee Weiner, John Froines and David Dellinger, circa 1968.

Although the reality is somewhat different -- I'll get to that in a minute -- their contrasts allow Sorkin to pose a pivotal question to the viewer as they weigh their own sympathies. Do we sit quietly in the face of repression or do we confront it head-on, violating traditional norms, even at the risk of alienating others? In Sorkin's hands, Hayden and the defendants' lead counsel, William Kunstler, eventually reluctantly embrace greater confrontation, and the finale of the movie -- spoiler averted here -- is a soaring ode to that confrontation.

In reality, very little such reluctance existed. The transcript shows that on the very first day of the trial, it was Hayden -- not Hoffman -- who raised his fist to greet the jury and was admonished by the judge. Bill Kunstler never had to be convinced that this trial was political. The contrast between Hoffman and Hayden played out after the events shown in the film -- Hoffman continued to deploy humor and bombast, eventually going underground to evade a drug charge, while Hayden pursued a long career as a state legislator in California.

American political activist Abbott "Abbie" Hoffman raises a fist from behind a bank of microphones during an unidentified rally in New York, late 1960s.

As to whether Sorkin has taken liberties with the dialogue in the trial, one would be forgiven for believing the dialogue hyperbolic. One would also be wrong. From the outset, the defendants and their lawyers decided this would be no ordinary trial. Rather than sitting quietly while the prosecution presented its case, they confronted the evidence loudly, consistently and humorously.

The judge played right into their hands, constantly demeaning the defendants and their lawyers, creating reversible error at every turn. Examples abound. Some are simply petty. In the movie, the judge once or twice mispronounces the name of Bill Kunstler's co-counsel, Leonard Weinglass. In fact, he at various times called him Weinstein, Feinglass, Weinberg, Weinramer, Weinrob, Weinruss, Weingrass, Weinwer and Weinrass.

Kelvin Harrison, Jr. as Fred Hampton, Yahya Abdul-Mateen II as Bobby Seale and Mark Rylance as William Kuntsler in "The Trial of the Chicago 7."

In perhaps the most chilling scene, Bobby Seale, the only Black defendant, is bound and gagged in front of the jury for protesting that his chosen lawyer was not present. One would be hard-pressed to believe a federal judge would do that, but Judge Hoffman did. Both in the movie and in the real courtroom. Hoffman's instructions to the marshals to take Seale into a room and "deal with him as he should be dealt with in this circumstance" seem too obviously villainous to be true to life. They are not; it is a verbatim quote.

What then can we learn from the trial and the era? First, no matter how powerful the forces of repression are, collective actions bear results. Demonstrations, which continued despite the kind of police abuses and selective prosecutions depicted in Sorkin's film, were instrumental in ending the Vietnam War.