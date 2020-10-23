In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans in the pandemic. Email thomas.lake@cnn.com if you have a story idea.

(CNN) Five days after the roadside incident, I took my first coronavirus test. I felt weary and brittle, my head and joints aching, a flickering pain in my heart.

"I've heard that it hurts," I said to the blue-gowned woman who held what resembled a very long Q-Tip.

Thomas Lake

"I wouldn't say it hurts," she said, through my open car window, beneath a white tent outside an abandoned Kmart, "but it is uncomfortable, for sure."

She jammed the swab up my nose. It was uncomfortable, for sure. She twisted the swab. A tear rolled down my cheek. If indeed I had the virus, I knew of only one possible exposure. Had I done the right thing on that dark country road? Or would my wife and children suffer for my awful mistake?

We'd been so careful the last six months. No travel, no hairstylists, no friends or relatives inside the house. If either of us ran an errand in a crowded place, we came home and went straight to the shower. My wife bought a gadget that disinfected our phones with ultraviolet light.

Read More