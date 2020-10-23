On a dark road in Georgia, a stranger cried for help
Updated 8:34 AM ET, Fri October 23, 2020
In a series of essays called The Distance, Thomas Lake is telling the stories of Americans in the pandemic. Email thomas.lake@cnn.com if you have a story idea.
(CNN)Five days after the roadside incident, I took my first coronavirus test. I felt weary and brittle, my head and joints aching, a flickering pain in my heart.
"I've heard that it hurts," I said to the blue-gowned woman who held what resembled a very long Q-Tip.
"I wouldn't say it hurts," she said, through my open car window, beneath a white tent outside an abandoned Kmart, "but it is uncomfortable, for sure."
She jammed the swab up my nose. It was uncomfortable, for sure. She twisted the swab. A tear rolled down my cheek. If indeed I had the virus, I knew of only one possible exposure. Had I done the right thing on that dark country road? Or would my wife and children suffer for my awful mistake?
We'd been so careful the last six months. No travel, no hairstylists, no friends or relatives inside the house. If either of us ran an errand in a crowded place, we came home and went straight to the shower. My wife bought a gadget that disinfected our phones with ultraviolet light.
And then, in the space of a few seconds, I flung all that caution into the moonlit night.
It began on a Saturday in early September. At home in the pandemic I sometimes felt trapped, almost claustrophobic, deprived of variety and new experience. That afternoon I loaded our three older children into the minivan and drove about 80 miles from metro Atlanta to Yonah Mountain, a solitary peak near the end of the Blue Ridge.
The trail was stunningly beautiful, with sunlight filtering through the canopy and boulders crowned with deep green moss. It took us more than an hour to walk up to the summit, where we looked for an opening in the foliage so we could admire the view. A path led toward an overlook above the valley, but there were no guardrails, no warning signs. This was a wild mountain, not a tourist destination, and at the end of the path was a great and terrible void. It seemed that all of life was contained on that mountaintop: the dizzying freedom, the cold touch of fear, the sense that you could do almost anything, even something catastrophic, and you were the only one who could stop you.