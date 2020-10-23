The Americas are at risk of polio outbreak due to disruptions by the pandemic, experts say

(CNN) Health experts fear an outbreak of the polio virus in the Americas during the Covid-19 pandemic due to a delay in vaccinations and surveillance.

Countries in the region must maintain polio vaccinations and surveillance during the pandemic to prevent an outbreak, according to experts at the Pan American Health Organization (PAHO).

"Although as a region we have defeated polio once before, if we allow vaccination coverage rates to fall and become too low, we will be at risk for polio circulation in our communities once again," said PAHO Director Carissa Etienne. "That is why it is more important than ever to do our part to protect and sustain polio elimination in our region while we wait for countries in other parts of the world to achieve this goal," Etienne added.

The pandemic has stressed immunization and surveillance systems designed to catch and respond to vaccine-preventable diseases, according to PAHO.

"Now during the pandemic, we must work extra hard to not lose what we have gained," said Cuauhtemoc Ruiz Matus, head of PAHO's Immunization Program.

