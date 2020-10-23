(CNN) People with Down syndrome have 10 times the risk of dying from Covid-19 compared to those without the disability, a team of researchers reported Thursday.

fourfold increased risk of coronavirus-related hospitalizations for those with Down syndrome, "a group that is not currently strategically protected," according to They also found afourfold increased risk of coronavirus-related hospitalizations for those with Down syndrome, "a group that is not currently strategically protected," according to the report in the journal Annals of Internal Medicine

"This was after adjustment for cardiovascular and pulmonary diseases and care home residence, which our results suggest explained some but not all of the increased risk," the researchers wrote.

Their analysis involved more than 8 million adults who were part of a coronavirus risk assessment project sponsored by the British government. Of the 8.26 million people in the tracking study, 4,053 had Down syndrome. Of those, 68 people with the disability died and 40% were killed by Covid-19. Seventeen died of pneumonia or pneumonitis and 35% died of other causes.

Those numbers compare with more than 41,000 people without Down syndrome who died, but just 20% died from the coronavirus, 14% from pneumonia or pneumonitis and 65% died of other causes.

