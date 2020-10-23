Green puppy born with litter of white siblings in Italy

(CNN) As a sheep farmer, Cristian Mallocci might be accustomed to the occasional black sheep amongst his flock.

But nothing could have prepared him for a green dog

Earlier this month, Mallocci's dog Spelacchia gave birth to a litter of five pups -- four of whom were white like their mixed breed mother. The last, a male, was covered in green fur.

While the rest of the litter, born on October 9 on the Italian island of Sardinia, are up for adoption, Pistacchio will be staying with Mallocci and his family.

The farmer told CNN: "We are keeping him, he arrived in a dark time but he will bring luck!"

