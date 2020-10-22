The film and TV industry has got Black characters wrong for decades. Meet the Black British creatives rewriting the script.

London (CNN) For a long time, the film and TV industry has relied on stereotypes to portray Black people. In Britain, a lack of authentic stories both about Black people, and by Black people, meant that generations of audiences turned to US exports like the films of Spike Lee, and TV programs like "My Wife and Kids." They may not have reflected everyday Black British experiences, but they were as close as viewers could get.

Things are starting to change. In the UK, more Black creatives are getting a chance to tell their stories, both in front of and behind the camera. Black actors, directors, writers and producers are making new films and TV shows featuring nuanced and authentic Black characters that go beyond the cliché.

The awards world is also making a concerted effort to become more inclusive. After years of widespread criticism about nominee lists and winners being dominated by White people, organizers of the Oscars, and its British equivalent, the BAFTAs , have taken steps to increase diversity.

While the academy behind the Oscars is working towards diversity quotas by 2024, the British Academy of Film and Television Arts (BAFTA) has focused on overhauling its internal and nomination processes. But progress has been slow. In 2020, not a single person of color was nominating in the BAFTAs' acting categories.

To celebrate Black History Month in the UK, CNN spoke to four people trying to change the industry from the inside.