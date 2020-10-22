(CNN) Winter is creeping in early as two separate systems bring snow and ice from Washington to Wisconsin. Even southern states like Oklahoma and Texas are in for a big chill through this weekend.

Nearly five million Americans will be under a winter storm warning, winter storm watch or winter weather advisory over the next 48 hours, and that number is likely to increase as the second system spreads east.

A band of heavy snow is spreading across the Upper Midwest Thursday into Friday. Snowfall totals up to 8 inches are possible in some locations. Then another round of heavy snow will drop into the Northern Rockies and move across the Upper Midwest through the weekend.

The next few days will be "interesting". A cold front arrives late tonight, with freezing temps possible across NW OK by Sat AM. An even stronger front arrives Sunday, with freezing rain, sleet, and snow possible Mon-Wed. #okwx #texomawx pic.twitter.com/Zxw3zsRfeD — NWS Norman (@NWSNorman) October 22, 2020

Record early snowfall

Just two days after Minneapolis saw a record 7.9 inches of snow on Tuesday, more snow is set to arrive in the next few days. The record for all of October is 8.2 inches -- set in 1991. The forecast through Monday for the greater Minneapolis area is 1 to 2 inches, with higher amounts of 4 to 6 inches farther north including St. Cloud and Duluth.

Read More