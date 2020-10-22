Hurricane Epsilon will impact Bermuda today

(CNN) Hurricane Epsilon will make its closest pass to Bermuda today, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and dangerous surf and rip currents.

Epsilon strengthened to a major, Category 3 storm Wednesday, becoming the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 season, along with Laura, Teddy and Delta.

With current winds sustained at 90 mph, Epsilon, now a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to approach but stay east of Bermuda. Its powerful winds will still be felt on the island and have prompted a tropical storm warning. It is not expected to affect any other land when it turns northward.

"Tropical storm conditions are expected intermittently on Bermuda through this evening," the National Hurricane Center said.

Large swells created by the storm could also affect the island over the next few days, the center said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it added.

