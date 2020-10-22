Hurricane Epsilon will impact Bermuda today

(CNN)Hurricane Epsilon will make its closest pass to Bermuda today, bringing tropical-storm-force winds and dangerous surf and rip currents.
Epsilon strengthened to a major, Category 3 storm Wednesday, becoming the fourth major hurricane of the 2020 season, along with Laura, Teddy and Delta.
With current winds sustained at 90 mph, Epsilon, now a Category 1 hurricane, is forecast to approach but stay east of Bermuda. Its powerful winds will still be felt on the island and have prompted a tropical storm warning. It is not expected to affect any other land when it turns northward.
"Tropical storm conditions are expected intermittently on Bermuda through this evening," the National Hurricane Center said.
Large swells created by the storm could also affect the island over the next few days, the center said. "These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it added.
The Bahamas, the Greater Antilles, the Leeward Islands, the East Coast of the United States, and Atlantic Canada area are also expecting dangerous surf and rip currents over the next couple days.
Epsilon's hurricane-force winds currently extend up to 25 miles out from its center while tropical-storm-force winds extend over 300 miles out, it added.
Epsilon, which formed in the Atlantic on Monday, is now the 10th Atlantic hurricane this year -- making 2020 only the fifth year since 1966 that this has happened. The last time there were 10 hurricanes was 2017.
Epsilon is the 26th named storm of the 2020 Atlantic hurricane season, which ends on November 30.