14 cases handled by San Jose officers linked to racist Facebook posts may be dismissed

(CNN) A California prosecutor said Thursday he intends to dismiss 14 misdemeanor criminal cases because they were handled by San Jose, California, police officers linked to offensive content on Facebook.

The reportedly racist and anti-Muslim comments allegedly made by current and retired officers made on a private social media group came to light last summer when purported screenshots of the posts were shared online in an anonymous article posted on the website Medium by a person claiming to be "the partner of an active law enforcement officer in a San Francisco Bay Area police department."

Four San Jose Police Department officers were placed on administrative leave in June, pending an investigation into the comments.

CNN has not been able to view the posts in question and has not identified any current or former officer involved.

After the posts surfaced, the Santa Clara County District Attorney's office reviewed hundreds of cases in which the officers were witnesses.

