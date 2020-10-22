Nearly 50 people contracted coronavirus after fellowship event at a small church in Maine

(CNN) Three people have been hospitalized with Covid-19 and 46 others have contracted the coronavirus after a fellowship event at a church in a small town in Maine, according to the state's top health official.

A total of 49 cases have been linked to an outbreak at the Brooks Pentecostal Church in Waldo County, the Maine Center for Disease Control & Prevention Director Dr. Nirav Shah said at a news conference Thursday.

"We expect that number to increase over the next days," Shah said.

Seven of the cases are associated with the Lighthouse Christian Academy, a church-affiliated school on its property in the town of Brooks.

Bayview Manor, a residential care facility in nearby Searsport, also has one case connected to the outbreak, Shah said. The individual is a staff member and investigators are trying to determine whether there has been virus transmission at the facility.

