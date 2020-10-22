Ghislaine Maxwell's 2016 deposition transcript has been unsealed

(CNN) The 2016 deposition of Jeffery Epstein's former girlfriend and alleged accomplice Ghislaine Maxwell was unsealed early Thursday, after she lost an appeal earlier this week to keep the document sealed.

CNN is reviewing the deposition, which is more than 400 pages long.

Maxwell denied knowing if Epstein had a scheme to recruit underage girls for sex in the deposition.

Maxwell lost a legal battle to keep the document sealed Monday when the US Court of Appeals for the Second Circuit denied the effort of her attorneys to reverse the decision of a lower court that ordered the transcript to be made public.

"(T)he District Court correctly held that the deposition materials are judicial documents to which the presumption of public access attaches and did not abuse its discretion in rejecting Maxwell's meritless arguments that her interests superseded the presumption of access," the appellate court panel wrote.

In a ruling in July, US District Judge Loretta Preska said that the public's right to have access to the information carried heavier weight than the "annoyance or embarrassment" to Maxwell.

"In the context of this case, especially its allegations of sex trafficking of young girls, the court finds any minor embarrassment or annoyance resulting from Ms. Maxwell's mostly non-testimony ... is far outweighed by the presumption of public access," she said.

However, in that ruling Preska did say that some information will remain sealed. Several medical records included in the court filings will remain sealed, and the multiple anonymous women -- "Jane Does" who accused Epstein of abuse but have not publicly spoken out -- will continue to have their identities redacted in the documents, she said.

Epstein, 66, was alone in a cell in the special housing unit of the federal Metropolitan Correctional Center in New York when he was found dead in August 2019.

Epstein was awaiting trial on federal charges accusing him of operating a sex trafficking ring from 2002 to 2005 at his Manhattan mansion in New York City and his Palm Beach, Florida, estate. As part of the ring, he allegedly paid girls as young as 14 for sex. He'd pleaded not guilty to the charges.