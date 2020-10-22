Georgia teen apologizes for plot to kill black churchgoers and is sentenced to time in juvenile detention

(CNN) A 17-year-old Georgia girl accused of plotting to attack a predominantly Black church in 2019, apologized in court on Thursday before being sentenced to four years in a juvenile facility and probation.

The teen was arrested last November after her plan to attack the historically black church with knives was foiled, according to police. Her plot resembled the one carried out by Dylann Roof at Emanuel African Methodist Episcopal Church in South Carolina five years ago.

"I'm truly sorry for what I've done," the teen said Thursday to the members of the church during an emotional statement in court. She pleaded guilty to one count of criminal attempt to commit a felony.

As part of a plea agreement, the teen will be committed to the Department of Juvenile Justice until she turns 21 and face 10 years of probation for her plans to attack parishioners at the Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church in Gainesville.

Started more than a century ago, Bethel African Methodist Episcopal Church has more than 40 members, congregants have said.

