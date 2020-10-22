As another wave of the pandemic approaches, the nation's food banks are being hit on three fronts

(CNN) Stephen Reifenstein never imagined he'd find himself relying on the services of a food bank.

He and his wife Kristina live with their two young children in Orange County, California -- one of the wealthiest areas in the nation. For nearly two decades, he worked in project control in the oil and energy sector. The job was comfortable, paying enough that the couple was recently able to purchase a home.

Then, as the story goes for so many people, the pandemic hit.

On April 3, Reifenstein found himself out of a job. The business that his wife had started a few months earlier was on hold. All the while, the mortgage payments, the car payments and the utility bills kept coming. The couple found themselves quickly blowing through their savings and decided they had to find a way to cut costs somewhere.

Stephen and Kristina Reifenstein pictured with their two children.

So Reifenstein signed up to volunteer at the Second Harvest Food Bank, and started taking some food home at the end of his shifts.