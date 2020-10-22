Colorado officials are warning that two major wildfires could merge

(CNN) A rapidly growing wildfire prompting mandatory evacuations in northern Colorado is threatening to merge with the state's largest wildfire in history, fire officials said.

The Rocky Mountain National Park closed Thursday, and mandatory evacuations were issued for parts of Estes Park, as firefighters continue battling the East Troublesome Fire.

The blaze started on October 14 but grew over 100,000 acres Wednesday night. The growth of the fire equates to roughly 70 football fields of forest burned every minute, according to CNN meteorologist Brandon Miller.

As of Thursday, the East Troublesome Fire had burned 125,602 acres and was only 5% contained, fire and forest officials said.

Fire officials warned on Thursday that it could merge with the Cameron Peak Fire, the state's largest wildfire on record, which is about 55% contained.