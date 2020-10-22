The father of a seventh-grader says his son was warned of possible arrest after missing three Zoom sessions

(CNN) A seventh-grader in California was threatened with arrest after missing three Zoom classes, his father says.

Mark Mastrov says he recently received a letter from Stanley Middle School in Lafayette, California, saying that his son had been absent for more than 30 minutes on three occasions without a valid excuse.

And under California law, the letter reads, that means his son is considered a truant.

"He can become a truant of the state and he could be arrested," Mastrov told CNN affiliate KGO-TV . "I said, 'Are you going to come and try to arrest my son at my home, or fine me for not getting him to his Zoom class perfectly on time everyday?'"

Mark Mastrov.

The letter states that because the boy is now classified as a truant, the school district is required to inform his parents that they could be prosecuted if they don't compel their son to attend school -- and that their son could potentially be subject to arrest.

