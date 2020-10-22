This 5-year-old wrote a book to help kids battle the stress of the coronavirus pandemic

(CNN) A 5-year-old from Georgia wrote a book to inspire kids to stay positive during the uncertainty of the coronavirus pandemic.

When the Covid-19 pandemic began, preschooler Wade Williams had a lot of questions. But his biggest ask was how he could help.

"It all started by him saying 'Dad I really want to help. I really want to help people," said Williams' father Joshua Williams.

With help from his father, Williams published a children's book titled "Wade Through the Pandemic" to encourage kids to keep a winning mindset despite the impact of the pandemic on their lives.

The book chronicles the of highs and lows of Wade's life during the pandemic -- from not being able to go school or play with friends, his grandmother becoming terribly ill with the virus, and the birth of his baby sister.

Read More