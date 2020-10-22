Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was toppled in a popular uprising nearly one year ago, has been tasked with forming the crisis-plagued country's next government.

He faces the grueling task of forming a cabinet in a country still reeling from the aftermath of a massive explosion that ripped through the capital in August. The country is mired in a financial meltdown, political infighting and widespread anger at Beirut's ruling elite.

In a speech Thursday after his appointment as prime minister-designate, Hariri said he would move quickly to form a new government "because the time is running out and this is our beloved country's last and only chance."

"I tell the Lebanese people, who are facing despairing hardships, I say that I am dedicated to my promise to them to work on stopping the collapse that is threatening our economy, our security, and to rebuild the destruction of the terrible port explosion in Beirut," said Hariri.

Hariri said he would build an apolitical and technocratic government to enact wide-ranging reforms. The move puts him at loggerheads with opponents in the country's Hezbollah-backed parliamentary majority who have repeatedly rejected proposals to create a cabinet of technocrats.