Beirut, Lebanon (CNN) Former Lebanese Prime Minister Saad Hariri, who was toppled in a popular uprising nearly one year ago, has been tasked with forming the country's next government.

He faces the grueling task of forming a cabinet in a country still reeling from the aftermath of a massive explosion that ripped through the capital in August. The country is mired in a financial meltdown, political infighting and widespread anger at Beirut's ruling elite.

If Hariri succeeds in creating the next government, he will be taking on the premiership for a fourth time. A staple of the country's political class, Hariri is the son of the assassinated former Prime Minister Rafik Hariri and is the most high-profile Sunni Muslim political leader in Lebanon.

Lebanon's political system allots the post of prime minister to a Sunni Muslim, and Hariri's return will be met with dismay by many anti-establishment protesters who have called for an end to the country's power-sharing system.

Hariri is perhaps best-known internationally for his shock resignation of the premiership in 2017 during a trip to Saudi Arabia. His resignation was widely believed to have been coerced by Saudi Arabia, where he was reportedly detained upon arrival in Riyadh. Hariri and Saudi Arabia have repeatedly denied those claims, and weeks later, he recanted his resignation.