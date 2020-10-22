Polish court rules against abortion due to fetal defects

(CNN) Poland's highest court has ruled that abortions due to fetal defects are unconstitutional, moving the country towards a near-total ban on terminations.

The move to further restrict abortion had been pursued by Poland's populist government for months, and has raised alarm among women's rights campaigners and human rights watchdogs.

Around 98% of abortions in Poland had been conducted as a result of fetal defects, meaning the ruling bans virtually all termination procedures taking place in the country. It could force women to carry a child even if they know the baby will not survive childbirth, campaigners said on Thursday.

The Constitutional Court's Thursday ruling marked the first change to Polish abortion law since 1993, but comes after a years-long effort from the government to curtail access to terminations.