Edward Snowden gets permanent residency in Russia - lawyer

Moscow (CNN) Former US National Security Agency contractor Edward Snowden has been given permanent residency in Russia, his lawyer Anatoly Kucherena told state-run news agency RIA Novosti.

Snowden had requested a three-year extension of the permit this spring as it was set to expire in April 2020 but the procedure stalled because of the coronavirus pandemic, according to Kucherena.

The 37-year-old is accused of espionage and theft of government property in the US for leaking troves of information on American intelligence and mass surveillance program to the media.

Snowden has been living in exile in Moscow after initially traveling to Hong Kong following his 2013 public disclosure of the classified information.

Russian government granted him asylum and extended the residency permit in 2017 until 2020.

