CNN 10 - October 23, 2020

October 23, 2020
Today's show begins with a short recap of Thursday night's second and final U.S. presidential debate. Then, we're defining the term "gigafire" and telling you how one has affected the state of California. Finally, scientists say they know how an ironclad beetle manages to survive crushing weights.
1. What two Asian countries are directly involved in a recent flare-up of violence over a disputed region called Nagorno-Karabakh?
2. What is the fattiest organ in the human body, which can be stimulated by music?
3. What is 2018VP1, which scientists say has a remote chance of making headlines on November 2?
4. Bell Labs is receiving $14 million from NASA to build a 4G wireless network at what location?
5. The U.S. government is suing what technology company, accusing it of breaking antitrust laws, though the company denies wrongdoing?
6. Fabien Cousteau, who is helping pioneer new ways to live in underwater habitats, is the grandson of what famous ocean explorer?
7. What Asian country, which is in the midst of its rainy season, is experiencing severe flooding that has claimed lives and destroyed more than 17,000 acres of crops?
8. Including Thursday night's event, how many debates did the U.S. presidential candidates have this election year?
9. What is the SSC Tuatara, which recently made headlines for reportedly reaching a top speed of 331 miles per hour?
10. In recent years, what term has been applied to a wildfire that consumes at least 1 million acres?
