New images show NASA spacecraft's historic landing and sample collection on asteroid

On October 21, NASA released images captured by cameras on the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft showing its successful and historic touchdown on the asteroid Bennu.

This image shows the moment the spacecraft briefly used its robotic arm to touch the surface of Bennu, crushing porous rocks in the process.

The spacecraft fired a pressurized nitrogen bottle, using the gas to lift the disturbed material and pebbles so it could collect them as a sample.

NASA's OSIRIS-REx touched down on asteroid Bennu on October 20. This illustration shows the spacecraft approaching the asteroid.

This mosaic image of Bennu is composed of 12 images collected by the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft from a range of 15 miles (24 kilometers).

This drawing shows an artist's concept of what it will look like when the OSIRIS-REx spacecraft briefly touches asteroid Bennu with its robot arm to grab a sample of the asteroid.