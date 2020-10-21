This was adapted from the October 21 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) A major Supreme Court decision has likely transformed election night with a huge break for Democrats -- but it comes with a chilling warning of how the conservative majority might decide future voting disputes.

The court deadlocked 4-4 on Monday night on a bid by Republicans to overturn a Pennsylvania court order that mail-in ballots received within three days of November 3 would still be counted . Chief Justice John Roberts sided with the court's three liberals, meaning the lower court ruling stands. Since more Democrats vote by mail than Republicans, the case is likely to boost Democratic presidential nominee Joe Biden in this crucial swing state. In practical terms, the extended vote counting also means that a tight race in the Keystone State could turn election night into election week.

But the victory comes with a bitter taste for Democrats. Trump's two confirmed nominees, Brett Kavanaugh and Neil Gorsuch, sided with two other conservative justices to back the Pennsylvania Republicans. It's easy to imagine that had Trump's latest far-right nominee, Amy Coney Barrett, been on the court, the conservative justices would have won 5-4.

Of course, it's unwise to extrapolate too much from a single case, and Barrett might not play to type if she joins the high court. Casting a swing vote amid the furious heat of a disputed election would risk triggering an uproar, would define her own tenure in its infancy and would certainly fuel Democratic demands to pack the court with new liberal justices -- a move that ultimately may concern conservatives more than Trump's fate. Her position has been made more difficult by the President saying he needs to rush her onto the court in case he disputes the election results.

Court watchers see Monday's order as a pivot to a new era. It is one of the last cases where Roberts will have the option to go against his own conservative instincts to shield the Court from politically explosive cases. And it suggests that future Republican challenges to voting rights will always find five friends on the top bench.

