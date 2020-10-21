This was adapted from the October 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.

(CNN) As America heads into what experts warn could be the grimmest months of the pandemic, it has bigger problems than plumbing. Not that you would know from listening to Donald Trump's latest campaign trail complaints.

At a rally in Nevada on Sunday night — another mask-mocking potential super-spreader event — the President meandered into another of his bizarre riffs on water efficiency regulations, which morphed into a tone-deaf appeal to suburban women, straight out of the 1950s. "Go buy a dishwasher," Trump said. "I said what's wrong with this thing? It doesn't clean the dishes right. The women come up to me, the women who they say don't like me -- they actually do like me a lot."

"Suburban women, please vote for me, I'm saving your house. I'm saving your community. I'm keeping your crime way down," he added. Trump's clumsy appeals might be funny if they weren't mixed in with blatant racism: At the weekend, he warned women that Democrats wanted to transform their suburbs with Yemeni and Somali refugees.

The fact that Trump is ready to devote time to dishwashers says everything about his attitude toward the accelerating coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Trump slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci , one of the world's top infectious disease experts, who helped save millions of lives in battling AIDS, Ebola and other modern plagues. Fauci's sin, apart from believing in science, was to express bafflement at the President's belief that wearing masks to slow Covid-19 is a sign of weakness.

"People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it," Trump said on a call with campaign staffers. "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots."

