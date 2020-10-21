This was adapted from the October 20 edition of CNN's Meanwhile in America, the daily email about US politics for global readers. Click here to read past editions and subscribe.
(CNN)As America heads into what experts warn could be the grimmest months of the pandemic, it has bigger problems than plumbing. Not that you would know from listening to Donald Trump's latest campaign trail complaints.
At a rally in Nevada on Sunday night — another mask-mocking potential super-spreader event — the President meandered into another of his bizarre riffs on water efficiency regulations, which morphed into a tone-deaf appeal to suburban women, straight out of the 1950s. "Go buy a dishwasher," Trump said. "I said what's wrong with this thing? It doesn't clean the dishes right. The women come up to me, the women who they say don't like me -- they actually do like me a lot."
"Suburban women, please vote for me, I'm saving your house. I'm saving your community. I'm keeping your crime way down," he added. Trump's clumsy appeals might be funny if they weren't mixed in with blatant racism: At the weekend, he warned women that Democrats wanted to transform their suburbs with Yemeni and Somali refugees.
The fact that Trump is ready to devote time to dishwashers says everything about his attitude toward the accelerating coronavirus pandemic. On Monday, Trump slammed Dr. Anthony Fauci, one of the world's top infectious disease experts, who helped save millions of lives in battling AIDS, Ebola and other modern plagues. Fauci's sin, apart from believing in science, was to express bafflement at the President's belief that wearing masks to slow Covid-19 is a sign of weakness.
"People are saying whatever. Just leave us alone. They're tired of it," Trump said on a call with campaign staffers. "People are tired of hearing Fauci and all these idiots."
'Next year, have a big wedding. Invite me, I'll come'
A controversy over a massive planned wedding at a Hasidic Jewish synagogue in Brooklyn has drawn in New York Gov. Andrew Cuomo. Though the synagogue is not in a high-risk Covid-19 zone, the state says it cannot go forward due to its anticipated guest list of more than 10,000. There is just "no safe way to do that," Cuomo said at a news conference on Sunday. "My suggestion: Have a small wedding this year. Next year, have a big wedding. Invite me, I'll come," he said.
The special relationship
Joe Biden is already causing a bit of a headache in London.
The Democratic nominee, who can barely get through a public event without quoting Yeats or Heaney, has hardly made a secret of where he stands in a spat between the UK and Ireland over Brexit. Biden's campaign is warning that "there will be no US-UK trade deal" after Brexit if the UK imperils the delicate arrangement that brought peace to Northern Ireland.
That's pretty tough talk from a possible incoming president to Washington's closest ally. And there's no easy way out of this for pro-Brexit Boris Johnson if Biden wins the election in November, since the PM's plan to override the existing Brexit deal does risk introducing a hard border between Northern Ireland (part of the UK) and the Republic of Ireland (a member of the EU) -- decades after it was dismantled by the Good Friday Agreement.
As CNN's Luke McGee explains, all of this suggests the historic "special relationship" between the US and UK could soon be put to the test. After Brexit, the UK will be more in need of the US than at any time since World War II. But a new Democratic administration may find it has more interest in engaging with powers who are still members of the European club, like Germany and France, than its ally across the Channel.
'Ghost' vessel to the rescue
Floating idle amid the pandemic, many cruise ships have become passengerless "ghost" vessels. But on Saturday, the Carnival Sensation found a new purpose, rescuing 24 people from a sinking boat off the coast of Florida.