(CNN) Scientists developing new materials are studying an unlikely source of strength: a beetle that can withstand being run over by a car.

Researchers from Purdue University and the University of California, Irvine, studied the aptly named diabolical ironclad beetle -- Phloeodes diabolicus -- to understand the secret behind its strength.

"If you take any beetle, and you want to collapse it with your finger, you can probably kill it," he told CNN.

But not the diabolical ironclad beetle. "This beetle is so tough that the energy or the force that you can do with your hand, it's not enough -- it's like a piece of rock," Pablo D. Zavattieri, a professor of civil engineering at Purdue and a study author, told CNN. "The tire of a car is not enough to collapse it."

