Epsilon has strengthened to a hurricane and is moving toward Bermuda

(CNN) Hurricane Epsilon has strengthened to a Category 1 storm as it moves toward Bermuda, threatening the island with dangerous swells.

The storm is forecast to approach but stay east of Bermuda, where its powerful winds could still be felt and have prompted a Tropical Storm Watch.

"While it is too soon to determine the exact details of Epsilon's track and intensity near the island, tropical storm conditions are possible on Bermuda beginning Thursday with dangerous surf conditions also likely," the National Hurricane Center said.

Large swells created by the storm could also affect the island over the next few days, the center said.

"These swells are likely to cause life-threatening surf and rip current conditions," it added.