A Colorado woman cited after her pet deer gored a woman walking her dog

(CNN) A Colorado woman was cited with two misdemeanors for illegally raising a young deer that attacked and gored one of her neighbors, according to state wildlife officials.

The buck attacked a woman walking her dog on Friday in Black Forest north of Colorado Springs, according to a statement from Colorado Parks and Wildlife. The victim said she was surprised when the deer started following her and then knocked her to the ground and gored her with its two-pronged antlers.

"The victim tried to run to a neighbor's house and then to her own home. Repeatedly, the deer knocked her down and gored her. The deer even continued to attack as she frantically opened her garage door. It relented only when she ran between two cars in her garage," the statement said.

The woman suffered serious lacerations to her head, cheek and legs and bruises and was hospitalized overnight for treatment of her injuries before being released, officials said.

The deer's antlers had fresh bloodstains on them when it was euthanized.

The deer approached a CPW officer who was called to investigate the incident, according to the statement. The officer euthanized the deer and took it to the department's animal health lab in Fort Collins to test it for rabies and other diseases.

