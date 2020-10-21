Investigators find a mass grave while searching for 1921 Tulsa race massacre victims

(CNN) A mass grave was found this week in the cemetery where archeologists have been searching for victims of the 1921 Tulsa race massacre, an Oklahoma state archaeologist announced Wednesday.

The outlines of at least 10 coffins were found at the Oaklawn Cemetery in Tulsa, Oklahoma, and state archaeologist Kary Stackelbeck said she has a "high degree of confidence that this is one of the locations that we have been looking for." But she said investigators are remaining cautious because they have not done anything to expose the human remains.

Since the excavation resumed Monday, archeologists had found one set of human remains and a possible second set.

But investigators have not confirmed whether any of the remains belong to the victims of the 1921 massacre.

"We still have a lot of work to do to identify the nature of that mass grave and identify who is in it, but what we do know, as of today, is that there is a mass grave in Oaklawn Cemetery where we have no record of anyone being buried," Tulsa Mayor G.T. Bynum said Wednesday in a news conference.

