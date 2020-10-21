Stan Van Gundy agrees to deal to become head coach of New Orleans Pelicans

(CNN) The New Orleans Pelicans have found their next head coach.

Stan Van Gundy, 61, agreed to join the Pelicans on Wednesday afternoon, announcing his decision on Twitter.

"I'm excited to join a talented New Orleans Pelicans team," Van Gundy said on Twitter. "It will be an honor to work with our players and to work for Mrs. Benson and David Griffin, Trajan Langdon, their staff and the great people of New Orleans. I can't wait to talk to our players and get the process started."

The Pelicans finished 13th in the Western Conference with a 30-42 record and missed out on the playoffs after going 2-6 in the NBA's restart in Orlando. Despite the disappointing finish, Van Gundy inherits one of the most exciting young rosters in the NBA, headlined by Zion Williamson and Brandon Ingram.

In 12 seasons as a head coach, Van Gundy amassed a 523-384 (.577) regular-season record and 48-43 (.527) playoff record in the NBA, according to Basketball-Reference.com

Read More