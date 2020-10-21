The legendary Mel Brooks takes to social media to share his support of Joe Biden

(CNN) Comedian and filmmaker Mel Brooks has never made a political video, until 2020.

Brooks' son Max posted an endorsement message from his father to his Twitter account Wednesday.

"My father, @MelBrooks, is 94. He has never made a political video. Until now," it said.

Brooks is seen sitting in a chair in front of a sliding glass door, holding a mug that reads "Cup of Joe," a Biden campaign item. Max and one of Brooks' grandsons flank him on the other side of the door.

"Behind me you see my son and my grandson, and they can't be with me. Why? Because of this coronavirus, and Donald Trump is not doing a damn thing about it," Brooks said.

